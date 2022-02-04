70 arrested, 127 pharmacies closed in unlicensed pharmacies crackdown

At least 70 people have been arrested and over 100 cartons of drugs confiscated by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board during a crackdown on illegal drug distribution in the Coastal region.

The joint operation, conducted by the Poisons Board and security agencies, targeted illegal chemists, clinics, herbal medicine stores and cosmetic shops.

“The coast region operation has seen seizure of 111 cartons of assorted HPTs found in illegal premises and the personnel found operating them arrested,” the Poisons Board said in Tweet.

According to the poisons board, the seized drugs will be analysed before getting disposed as guided by court orders.

Briefing the media following the three-day crackdown on illegally operating pharmacies in coast region, Senior Inspector of Drugs Julius Kaluai said that during the crackdown officials from the board obtained invoices, receipts and other documents from the illegal premises that shall aid the identification of the wholesalers of pharmaceuticals supplying illegal premises.

During the crackdown, 127 premises were issued with closure notices for operating without licenses.

“Their details shall be shared with other government administrative agencies for joint enforcement of closure,” the Poisons Board stated.

About two weeks ago, forty-six people were arrested, and 120 cartons of medicine seized during a crackdown targeting drug distribution outlets in the Mt Kenya region.