84 illegal pharmacies shut, over 80 arrested in Nyanza crackdown

Officers of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board inspect medicines seized during routine inspections, at their office in Kisumu on December 20, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Nasibo Kabale

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has shut down 84 illegal pharmacies in Kisumu, Nyamira, Kisii, Homa Bay, Migori and Siaya counties.

