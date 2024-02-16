Interior ministry gets modern security equipment

The first batch of upgraded security equipment purchased by the government through the Minister of Interior arrived in the country this week.

Cabinet Secretary for Interior Kithure Kindiki said the first batch of equipment, which cost the taxpayer Sh7 billion, included riot gear and would be given to police officers across the country. He said the government would spend Sh37 billion over the next five years to import upgraded equipment.

"The government has spent Sh7 billion in the last one year to purchase security equipment and the first batch has arrived in the country. The equipment is being assembled by the supplier before it is handed over to the Kenyan government," said Prof Kindiki.

In the next two months, the government will also receive drones and other advanced surveillance equipment, while the third batch, which will include weapons, helicopters and other air mobility, will arrive in the country later in 2024.

Last year, a number of senior officers travelled abroad to inspect the equipment and weapons that have now arrived in the country.

"I will ensure that the officers are well equipped because we have to neutralise the enemy from all sides. We will ensure that the country is safe and everyone can work and invest without worrying about the level of security," said Prof Kindiki.

On the issue of upgrading equipment, PS Raymond Omolo, said it was important to ensure that officers were well prepared to deal with enemies of peace.

He said the government would be spending Sh7 billion annually over the next five years to ensure that it achieves a milestone in equipping the National Police Service.

"The priorities of the national security sector have been catalogued in the 2023/24 budget year, with a focus on securing Kenya's development environment. The Ministry of Internal Security has been allocated Sh28.2 billion," he said.

"There is significant funding for - upgrading of equipment in the National Police Service, - construction and operationalisation of national government administration offices, - capacity building of NGAOs and acquisition of modern equipment for the Kenya Coast Guard," he added.

The mention of the equipment came just a day after the country marked the International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism.

Speaking at the event held at the Young Women's Christian Association hall in Nairobi County, Mr Elly Opondo, the director of Champions of Peace Kenya, urged Kenyans to always work with the authorities to eradicate extremism.

Mr Opondo also said that the country spends a lot of money to ensure that the country is peaceful and there is need for Kenyans to support this by reporting anything suspicious in time.

He gave an example of the money Kenya has spent since Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers entered Somalia with the aim of eradicating terrorism.