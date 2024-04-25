Inside Treasury ex-CS Ukur Yattani's date with EACC

Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani and Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali spent six hours at Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices in Nairobi and Isiolo respectively over Sh8.2 billion that cannot be accounted for.

EACC officers raided Mr Yatani’s Karen house as early as 5am and carted away documents, a computer and two safes.

The commission said before he could be driven from his home, Mr Yatani attempted to obstruct the detectives from executing their search as per the court orders they had.

Through its spokesman, Eric Ngumbi, EACC said some people were even hired to block the road as the former Cabinet Secretary was being taken for questioning.

“Mr Yatani had people who attempted to block the commission from effecting the search and bringing him to EACC headquarters. Later, they allowed the process because we were to apply force as per to the law in such circumstances,” Mr Ngumbi told journalists.

Mr Yatani’s lawyer – Siaya Governor James Orengo – denied that the former CS, who also served as Marsabit governor from 2013 to 2017, had been arrested, saying that he was summoned to assist in investigations.

Mr Orengo, who was joined by DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, said Mr Yatani was subjected to “unnecessary drama and humiliation” by the EACC.

“The former governor and Cabinet Secretary is not under arrest. He has not been confronted with any charges. He has not been asked questions in relation to any charges against him or anybody in particular,” the Siaya county boss said.

He added that investigations are on in Marsabit, dating as early as 2013 when Mr Yatani was elected governor.

Mr Wamalwa termed the episode as a political witch-hunt being executed by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Before taking power, Kenya Kwanza promised not to misuse state agencies to settle political scores. They even accused the then-regime of doing that. They are worse,” the former Defence Cabinet Secretary said.

Mr Ngumbi said the commission followed the right procedure and even obtained a court warrant to conduct the early morning operation at Mr Yattani’s Karen home and offices in South C and Upper Hill estates, Nairobi.

He refuted claims by Mr Yatani’s lawyers that what happened was politically instigated, adding that EACC is apolitical.

“EACC is not a political party. We are a professional agency. Leaders need to understand this and not mar the commission’s name to suit their narratives,” he said.

Others taken to EACC offices were Alamitu Guyo and Rukia Abdikadir – spouses of the Marsabit governor.

Also taken in for questioning were Marsabit County procurement officer Zaituni Ali Nuro, Imperial Link Enterprises Ltd director Alex Ali Kunni, Habib Enterprises director Ibrae Doko Yatani, Marsabit Finance executive Malicha Boru Wario, Principal Administrator at the Govenror’s Office Godana Halaqe Sora, Buga Ventures Ltd director Huku Wako Bidhu and Umuro Gufu Sharamo, the director of Marsabit Investment Ltd.

EACC officers also raided Governor Ali’s home in Marsabit at 5am.

They escorted him to EACC Upper Eastern Regional offices where he recorded a statement alongside the others.

Mr Ali’s questioning came barely a month after he was asked by the Senate to account for Sh8.2 billion received by his government in the 2020/21 financial year.

While appearing before the Senate Committee on County Public Accounts and Investment, Mr Ali was criticised over expenditure.

As a result of the adverse opinion by the Auditor-General, Marsabit County automatically lost access to funding from the Kenya Devolution Support Programme.