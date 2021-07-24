Ukur Yatani urges probe into ‘Marsabit graft’

UKur Yatani

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani. 

Photo credit: File | Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Wanga

Nation Media Group

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has written to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate his political rival, Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.