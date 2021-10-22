Chief Justice Martha Koome
Inside High Court plan to side-step President Kenyatta

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

  • Ruling means the president will have no powers to reject High Court judge nominees in future.
  • The six appointees who were overlooked include George Odunga, Aggrey Muchelule, Joel Ngugi and Weldon Korir.

Three High Court judges are set to make a landmark precedent that will allow for the side-stepping of the President in the process of appointing judges.

