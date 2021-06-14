Weldon Korir Aggrey Muchelule
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Who’s fooling whom on judges appointment row?

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Alleged alteration of a list of judiciary nominees President Kenyatta rejected has sparked fresh controversy over the longstanding impasse on judges’ appointments.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. How I built my own car

  2. Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo dies

  3. Kenya says Mogadishu embassy to reopen ‘soon’

  4. Kenyan Nobel laureate, Prof Richard Odingo, dies

  5. PRIME Ex-Air Force men seek to be included in Yatani budget

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.