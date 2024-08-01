Immigration to Kenyans: Pick your passports in six months or they'll be destroyed

Kenyans yet to pick their passports from various collection points across the country have been urged to do so in six months, failure to which the uncollected passports will be disposed off by the State.

Currently, the Department of Immigration Services (DIS) is holding some 110,059 uncollected passports at its offices.

“Applicants are notified that DIS will dispose off all uncollected passports six months from the date of this notice.

This is in line with laws and regulations in our constitution,” Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary, Prof Julius Bitok, said.

At 55,504, the Nairobi office leads the pack with the most uncollected passports. It is followed by the Kisumu (11,707), Embu (10,816), Mombasa (8,696), Nakuru (8,615), Eldoret (8,551), Kisii (5,719), Kericho (389) and Bungoma (69).

Struggling with limited storage space, the Immigration department has said it will have to do away with uncollected travel documents that have stayed in its offices for more than six months. This, it said, will create necessary room needed for storage of newer passports.

To ease the process of passport collection, the State has suspended the requirement that applicants book appointments to collect the key document.

Following President William Ruto’s directive to facilitate travel for Kenyans pursuing job opportunities outside the country, the Immigration department has set up dedicated migrant labour counters to fast-track passport applications.

“Applicants seeking this service are advised to present their papers which must include documents of proof of intent issued by the relevant institution,” PS Bitok said.

To track the status of their passport application, applicants have been directed to send an SMS with their E-Citizen tracking number to 22222. Applicants can also reach the Immigration Department through their email- [email protected], WhatsApp via +254796374902 or their X account @immigrationDept.