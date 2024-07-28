We’ll buy air tickets for Kenyans going to work abroad – President Ruto

President William Ruto has pledged to support jobless Kenyans to find work abroad as he seeks to calm down the youth who have been demanding his resignation over unfulfilled promises.

Speaking in Taita Taveta on Sunday, Dr Ruto announced plans to fast-track the issuance of passports to those seeking opportunities outside the country.

“I have done my work, I have looked for jobs abroad. I have planned that those going for overseas jobs get their passports in one week,” he said.

“They do not even need money for flight tickets, we will pay for flights.”

His promise comes as the Immigration Department struggles to process passports, with some applications dating back to more than 12 months, due to a shortage of passport booklets, breakdown of printing equipment, corruption and poor public relations by staff.

In November 2023, the Head of State said he would sign bilateral agreements with Germany, France, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to import labour from Nairobi.

It was not immediately known how many opportunities have been secured so far.

But on Sunday, he said the government had facilitated more than 400,000 youth to secure jobs abroad and called on members of Parliament to organise young people in their constituencies to join the programmes.

"Every week, 1,000 Kenyan youths relocate to work in other countries. Now Taita Taveta should get ready for their turn," the President said.

“To the MPs, I have done my job of looking for opportunities abroad, I have planned that anyone who wants to go abroad for work is given a passport and other needed documents within a week”.

Other than those going abroad, Dr Ruto said he was keen on creating digital jobs, where youth can work for overseas companies remotely.

He outlined his vision to provide young people with viable employment options through various government initiatives such as housing, digital jobs, market access, labour exports, and industrialisation to drive national development.

"In my plans, I want to ensure that our young people have an opportunity for gainful employment. That is why we have put programmes like housing, markets, digital jobs, export of labour and industrialisation because we want to create opportunities for our young people in driving our development as a nation," he said.

He said they had agreed with MPs to construct digital hubs in their constituencies to enable young people to access digital jobs.

The President announced plans to establish the ICT hubs through the National Government Constituency Development Fund in every ward, providing computers, internet, and tutors for youth to work remotely for international companies and earn in dollars.