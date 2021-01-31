IMLU demands thorough probe into killing of Kapedo six

The Independent Medico Legal Unit (IMLU) wants all stakeholders to join in investigating the brutal killing of six people in Baringo County, following the revelation that they were tortured before they were shot dead.

The victims are Paul Kosgei (human resource officer, Teachers Service Commission, Tiaty), Nelson Kordado (primary school headteacher), Brian Silale (official of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission), David Kukat (medical student), Kanga Siareng (businessman) and an unidentified man, said to have been a boda boda rider.

Their bodies were discovered in a thicket at Arabal on January 20.

They were allegedly bundled into a Land Cruiser by plainclothes police officers at Chemolingot in Tiaty Sub-county.

IMLU asked the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa), the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) to thoroughly probe the matter to establish whether police officers were involved.

In a press release on Saturday, Executive Director Peter Kiama said the ultimate goal of the investigations should be the prosecution of the perpetrators and ensuring justice for the victims’ families.

“The public should share any information regarding the matter with Ipoa and the IAU. The National Police Service Commission should also undertake the due disciplinary process for any officers found culpable.”

Community policing

The organisation also called on the police service to execute its mandate of protecting citizens and enhance community policing to ensure amicable resolution of disputes.

Following the release of the post-mortem reports about two days ago, IMLU noted in a statement the violation of the “right to life and right against torture, which disregards Article 5 section 26 and 29 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 7 of the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights, which provide that no one shall be subjected to torture, inhumane or degrading treatment.”

The post-mortems were carried out last Thursday at the Baringo County Referral Hospital by county pathologist Wangare Wambui and Titus Ngulungu, who supervised the exercise on IMLU’s behalf.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of a security operation to mop up illegal guns and flush out armed criminals, after a GSU operation commander, Emadau Tabakol, was killed in Ameyan two weeks ago.

The civil society has called on the government to allow humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies, to be provided to families affected by the operation.