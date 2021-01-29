No extrajudicial killings in Baringo, police say

Police Spokesperson Charles Owino has refuted claims of extrajudicial killings in Tiaty, Baringo County.

This comes after post-mortem examinations revealed six people, whose bodies were found dumped in a bush in Baringo South, were tortured before they were shot dead.

The examinations were carried out on Thursday following the recovery of the bodies of the victims from Arabal.

Baringo County Pathologist Wangare Wambui performed the examinations supervised by Titus Ngulungu, who acted on behalf of the Independent Medico Legal Unit (IMLU).

Illegal arms

Ten people, including security officers, have been killed in an ongoing operation in Baringo and Turkana counties to end fatal bandit attacks and recover illegal firearms.

Defending his men, Mr Owino said Friday that police have recovered 35 illegal firearms and arrested the seven people who had them.

“We have asked the locals to voluntarily surrender illicit arms to the police. We wish to assure the public that volunteers shall not be prosecuted,” he said.

He also accused the pastoralist communities residing in the area of turning against police officers and reservists recruited to offer support in case of impromptu attacks

“Cattle rustling has become a commercial enterprise, with the very wealthy and influential financing the crime. This means that today’s cattle rustlers are simply criminals for hire.”

Asked about the said financiers’ identities, he replied, “I do not know who these financiers are. Go ask your politicians. Ours is just to provide security.”

Radicalisation

Mr Owino also waded into the matter of rampant school fires since the reopening of schools eary in January.

He urged the youth to resist incitement and radicalisation as these may result in acts of violence.

“We need to remind young boys and girls who are burning and maliciously destroying school property that all persons aged eight years and above are criminally liable for any criminal acts or omissions that they commit," he said.

"Upon prosecution, your criminal records shall be kept by the criminal records office at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for the rest of your life. This will definitely affect your future career prospects."