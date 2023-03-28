IG Koome condemns attack on police officers, destruction of property during Azimio demos

The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome

The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome addressing the Media at Jogoo House, Nairobi County on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Muslims for Human Rights (Muhuri) has said Koome has taken sides in the matter and should be held responsible for any life lost during demos.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has condemned attacks against police officers and destruction of private property during Monday's Azimio la Umoja's anti-government protests.

In a statement, the IG said 23 officers were injured while two police vehicles and property of unknown value were destroyed in Nairobi.

"We also received reports of invasion and destruction of a farm in Kiambu County. Relatedly, we received reports of invasion of a private company within Embakasi area in Nairobi to which our officers responded swiftly and prevented further crimes," said the IG.

He added that a probe into the two invasions has begun with a view to apprehending those found culpable.

