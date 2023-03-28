IG Koome condemns attack on police officers, destruction of property during Azimio demos

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has condemned attacks against police officers and destruction of private property during Monday's Azimio la Umoja's anti-government protests.

In a statement, the IG said 23 officers were injured while two police vehicles and property of unknown value were destroyed in Nairobi.

"We also received reports of invasion and destruction of a farm in Kiambu County. Relatedly, we received reports of invasion of a private company within Embakasi area in Nairobi to which our officers responded swiftly and prevented further crimes," said the IG.

He added that a probe into the two invasions has begun with a view to apprehending those found culpable.