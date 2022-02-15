IEBC: Sabina Chege has a case to answer

Sabina Chege

Muranga Women rep Sabina Chege. Her utterances at an Azimio la Umoja rally in Vihiga County have sparked controversy.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Mercy Simiyu

The electoral commission yesterday dismissed objections by Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege and her legal team, ordering the Jubilee MP  to be tried for her 2017 vote-rigging claims.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.