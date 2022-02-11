IEBC summons Sabina Chege over rigging claims

Sabina Chege

Muranga Women rep Sabina Chege. Her utterances at an Azimio la Umoja rally in Vihiga County have sparked controversy.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has summoned Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege over her remarks that the last presidential election was tinkered with malpractices.

