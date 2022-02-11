IEBC summons Sabina Chege over rigging claims

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has summoned Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege over her remarks that the last presidential election was tinkered with malpractices.

The remarks were made Thursday evening at a public rally in Vihiga County.

Remarks by Woman Rep Sabina Chege raise eyebrows at rally

The electoral agency has cited violation of electoral rules wile summoning the legislator.

"You are hereby required...on the 15th day of February 2022...for an examination by the Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee over utterances made by yourself at a rally," IEBC said in the notice issued Friday.

During the Vihiga Azimio rally that was attended by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and a host of leaders allied to Azimio, Ms Chege said that there could have been election rigging in 2017.

"They [Kenya Kwanza Alliance] think they are the cleverest. We have the people and Raila has met the people," said Ms Chege.