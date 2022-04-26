IEBC gives Ruto, Raila more time to name deputies
The electoral commission has pushed the deadline for presidential and gubernatorial candidates to name running mates to May 16.
The new date was announced following lengthy talks between the electoral commission and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya and Kenya Kwanza coalitions.
The electoral commission had on Monday postponed to Tuesday a planned meeting with political parties on the nomination of running mates, citing engagements occasioned by the death of former president Mwai Kibaki.
Initially, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had set Thursday, April 28 as the deadline for the presidential and governor aspirants to present the names of their running mates.
