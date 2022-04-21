Search for Raila's running mate begins as Uhuru sanctions panel

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party council has resolved to appoint an advisory panel to recommend candidates for Deputy President to flag-bearer Raila Odinga.

The decision of the council, which is chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta, was made when it held its inaugural meeting on Thursday.

Addressing journalists at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi after the meeting, the coalition party’s secretary-general Junet Mohamed, with members of the council, said the process will commence immediately.

“The council also mandated the National Coalition Executive Committee (NCEC) to immediately recommend to the Council suitably qualified individuals to be appointed to the Coalition Elections Board, Coalition Elections Appeals Board, National Disciplinary Committee and Dispute Resolution Panel,” Mr Mohamed said.

The council also directed the NCEC to immediately prepare a campaign strategy and plan that will ensure that Mr Odinga wins the August 9 presidential election.

Form next government

“We want to ensure that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya forms the next government [and] forms the majority in Parliament and in all 47 county assemblies of our blessed republic,” the Suna East MP said.

He termed as “fruitful” Thursday’s meeting that was also attended by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Azimio executive director Raphael Tuju and other council members.

“We held fruitful discussions, including reaffirming the party’s commitment to ensuring that the forthcoming General Election is characterised by sober contemplation and debate on key national challenges, among them uplifting the well-being of all Kenyans, eradicating corruption, respect for dissent and views of others, peaceful campaigns, a stable post-election economic environment, and a united, inclusive, fair and prosperous nation,” he said.

Apart from President Kenyatta, Mr Odinga, Mr Musyoka, Mr Tuju and Mr Mohamed, other council members who attended the meeting were Narc leader Charity Ngilu, Martha Karua (Narc Kenya), Gideon Moi (Kanu), Wafula Wamunyinyi (DAP-K), Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, Taveta MP Naomi Shaban and Abdi Noor Omar.