A man registers as voter outside Mahiga Primary School in Kahawa West, Kiambu County on January 29, 2022 during phase two of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

| Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

IEBC misses voter registration target, again 

By  Patrick Lang'at

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The IEBC was targeting to register 4,480,706 voters in the 21-day campaign ending on February 6. 
  • The first mass voter registration drive last year netted only 1,519,294 new voters.

The electoral commission has, once again, fallen short of its voter registration target, registering just 12 per cent of its 4.5 million target, with only six days to go in its mass registration drive. 

