IEBC: This is how we’ll register 4.5m new voters in 21 days

The electoral commission has revealed its plans for reaching the target of 4.5 million new voters in the second phase of the registration exercise that started today.

First, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it has created different voter registration mobilisation committees in an effort to attain the ambitious target.

In an interview with Nation FM on Monday, IEBC Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera said the lack of adequate resources in Phase I of the exercise hindered its ability to reach the target.

“We have created the youth and women coordinating committees to reach all the new potential voters in the registration exercise. They will be carrying out different activities at the ward level and on the social media platforms to sensitise them on the need to register,” she said.

Six million new voters

The electoral body has also deployed voter registration kits in the different universities to make sure the young people have easy access.

While urging the youth to take advantage of the registration exercise, Cherera indicated this is the last chance for those who missed out on the first exercise.

“We ask Kenyans especially the young people to come out and take the voter’s card. It will give them the opportunity to have a say in the choice of leaders,” the vice-chair added.

In the first phase of the enhanced continuous voter registration exercise carried out from October 4 to November 5 last year, IEBC only managed to register 1,519,294 eligible Kenyans as new voters against a target of six million new voters.