IEBC: This is how we’ll register 4.5m new voters in 21 days

Juliana Cherera iebc

IEBC vice chairperson Juliana Cherera.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ndubi Moturi

The electoral commission has revealed its plans for reaching the target of 4.5 million new voters in the second phase of the registration exercise that started today.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.