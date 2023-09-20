I'm not privy to Ezra Chiloba's suspension, Information CS Owalo says

Information and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has distanced his office from the suspension of Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director-General Ezra Chiloba.

Speaking in Mombasa, Mr Owalo said matters to do with governance of authorities are handled within the respective authorities.

He added that his office is yet to receive formal communication regarding the matter.

“I’m in Mombasa, I have not received anything concerning that issue. There are procedures in government. Governance of authorities is handled within its authorities, oversight of institutions is done at level of its governance,” he said.

Mr Chiloba was suspended on Monday following accusations involving conflict of interest, gross misconduct and breaching the code of ethics.

Conflict of interest stemmed from his application and approval of his own mortgage, which was inflated by almost two thirds, and being both the buyer and seller in a transaction in which the authroity paid Sh25 million.

The revelations were as a result of an audit into the administration of CA’s staff mortgage scheme, carried out by the authority’s and National Treasury’s internal audit departments.

“It has not come to my desk. When it comes to my desk I will deal with it. Let's cross the bridge when we get there. Let's deal with it when it gets to my desk,” said Mr Owalo.

The CS spoke on the sidelines of second Post and Logistics Forum of the East Africa Communications Organisation.

The event was also attended by the Acting CA Director-General, Mr Christopher Wambua.

Mr Owalo challenged postal and courier services to adopt innovative strategies for their survival and success in the world's competitive digital transformation.

"We cannot continue with the old mode of techniques. We have to create innovative space for the growth of e-commerce not only in our country but also in the region," he said.

The CS discouraged stakeholders from depending on aid from the national government and challenged them to devise creative ways to leverage on the postal and courier services they provide.

On his part, Mr Wambua said the authority had put in place measures to enhance growth of the postal sector in Kenya.