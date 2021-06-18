Pool | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

I joined a low-ranking secondary school but I excelled 

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • Paradigm and attitude shift are key, take the opportunity and run with it.
  • Aim at the bigger picture and have laser focus determination to pursue your dreams.

Millicent Obor performed well in her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in 2000 and was sure of being admitted to a prestigious secondary school. However, fate conspired against her and she found herself at a school whose mean score was D+. She swore never to go there and yearned to get married to escape joining the school - at the age of 14. But a change in her attitude saw her put all her efforts into her studies and she joined Maseno University to study for a degree in computer science. This was followed by a series of exchange programmes in Finland and she later finished her master’s degree in project planning and management at the University of Nairobi. She now works as a regional projects manager with an international IT firm. She shares her story with Joseph Mboya.
 
“I held my ground, there's no way I'd work so hard to get good marks in my KCPE only to go to such a 'pathetic school'. On the reporting day, my brother tied me up and loaded me on his bike then cycled to school. Ladies and gentlemen, that's how I reported to the school, tied up!

