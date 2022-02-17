Ahero-Kisii-Migori road

A section of Ahero-Kisii-Migori road that was destroyed by heavy rains in March 2020.

| File | Nation Media Group

How troubled Chinese firm bagged lucrative contract 

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • National Construction Authority recommended the prosecution of the directors of CCCG’s mother company.
  • The firm was found to have been operating without an annual practising licence and a contractor’s licence.

A Chinese contractor that is under investigation for using forged documents to win a Sh8 billion tender was secretly sub-contracted to finish building a stalled Sh1.4-billion road, leading to a standoff over payments, which is now delaying the project.

