How Ruto's new ambassadors plan to represent Kenya abroad

The death of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif resurfaced during the vetting of ex-Kenya Army Commander Lt. General (Rtd) Peter Mbogo Njiru as Kenya’s ambassador to the Asian nation.

While appearing before the Parliamentary Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee chaired by Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech for the ongoing ambassadorial appointees vetting, Lt General (Rtd) Njiru was tasked to explain how he would handle investigations into Arshad’s demise if approved as ambassador.

"This is a pending issue that hasn't been resolved. If it comes to my table, I know we have very competent institutions. My advice will be to allow the investigative institutions guided by the AG (Attorney General) to investigate, conclude and advise how the matter should be handled," the long-serving career military man responded to the question fronted by Imenti Central MP Moses Kirima, a member of the committee.

Lt General Njiru, who has an impressive military service of 39 years also explained how he would foster military collaboration between Kenya and Pakistan.

"There are numerous memoranda of understanding (MoU) between Pakistan and Kenya regarding security as well as aspects of peacekeeping. We collaborate a lot in terms of training and Pakistan being an advanced military country allows us to know what to do regarding security.”

Also vetted during the day’s sitting was former Kisumu senator, Fred Outa, the appointee for Cairo, Egypt. Mr Outa, who got into elective politics back in 2007 when he won the Nyando parliamentary seat for two terms, then joined the senate in 2017, had taken a hiatus from active politics when he withdrew his candidature for the Kisumu gubernatorial seat in 2022 "to focus on other aspects of his career."

“What is your view on the current conflict between Egypt and Ethiopia over the waters of the Nile, which is also shared by Kenya?” the appointee was quizzed by Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan.

“I will take neutrality on my approach, and support Kenya's stand on the matter. My purpose there will be to enhance trade between our two countries, not to advise the Egyptian government on how to act on their internal affairs. I will, however, support all initiatives by the Kenyan government geared towards de-escalation of any conflicts,” Mr Outa replied.

Professor Ann Kisaka Nangulu was next in line, set to occupy the Dakar embassy in Senegal if approved. An experienced academician, she was questioned by Mr Yusuf Hassan on her suitability, as she possesses no diplomatic experience.

"We are the people who train diplomats and being a historian, I have been interacting with foreign relations and diplomacy in the study halls for many years. This is an opportunity for me to show that what we teach, can also be put into practice,” Prof Kisaka said.

She also sought to alleviate a concern raised by Baringo Central legislator Joshua Kandie about the language barrier, given that she can speak neither French nor Wolof, the two most used languages in Senegal.

“I have conducted a lot of research in my life, and collaborated with non-English speaking people and that was never a barrier. I will also not be working alone, and I believe with competent staff, I shall be able to execute my agenda and strengthen our bilateral ties.”

Timothy Kaluma Mcharo was next in line, a career diplomat and the most decorated in terms of diplomacy and foreign relations amongst the appointees, with a 27-year career as a civil servant, 18 of which has been in the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs ministry.

Appointed for the Algiers post in Algeria, he was also questioned on the issue of language as he indicated he does not speak French or Arabic. He, however, said he was polishing up his French, from his days working in Geneva.

He was questioned on his approach to the long-standing Western Sahara conflict between Algeria and Morocco, with policy in North Africa shifting with Kenya opening a consulate in Morocco.

“Kenya subscribes to the AU position, which is a restricted role. By limiting its peace efforts, the AU hopes to contribute to stability and facilitate a diplomatic resolution, and this is Kenya’s stand as well.”

Last on the hot seat was former Bomet Senator, Professor Christopher Andrew Lang’at, the appointee for Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Also, an academician starting as a primary school teacher and going all the way to becoming a professor at Moi University and part of the founding team of Kabianga University, he was quizzed on his suitability as the first-ever ambassador to the country and therefore tasked with establishing the diplomatic mission.

Mr Lang’at said he would leverage his experience in various positions of leadership in the education sector, including the founding of Siwot Secondary School which had a population of close to 700 students within four years of being started and was the fastest-growing public school in Kenya between 2001 and 2004.