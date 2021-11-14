Francis Karioko Muruatetu and  Wilson Thirimbu Mwangi

Death row convicts Francis Karioko Muruatetu (left) and Wilson Thirimbu Mwangi, who have been in jail since 2003, when they appeared at the Supreme Court on December 14, 2017. They were sentenced to death for the Kitengela murder of land dealer Lawrence Magondu on February 4, 2000. file | nation 

How Muruatetu, a murderer, became the face of Supreme Court ruling

By  John Kamau

  • Kenyans are now familiar with the name Muruatetu, often cited in court rulings in relation to the jurisprudence on judicial discretion.
  • Muruatetu lodged a spirited attempt to have the courts determine the legality of the mandatory death penalty.

While the Muruatetu case led to judicial confusion to the extent that the Supreme Court had to clarify what it meant, in the criminal underworld of Francis Karioko Muruatetu – a grandson of the late Embu ex-senior chief Joseph Muruatetu – it was not all smooth sailing.

