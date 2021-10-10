JM Kariuki
JM Kariuki’s last words in 1975 and how they echo Kenya’s situation today

By  John Kamau

  • The political firebrand was assassinated in March 1975 and efforts to bring his murderers to book failed.
  • The ills that JM identified back then were corruption, land grabbing, dishonesty, tribalism and nepotism.

I have always heard that weeks before he was killed, J M Kariuki had an interview with a former Nairobi journalist Tony Hughes, which was published in April 1975 after his death, in a now defunct scholarly journal. 

