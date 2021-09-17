Hassan Wario
Dennis Onsongo

News

Prime

How graft ended Hassan Wario’s diplomatic career

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Aggrey Mutambo  &  Joseph Wangui

Hassan Wario’s Twitter page says he is Kenya’s ambassador to Austria. False.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.