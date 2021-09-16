Former Sports CS Hassan Wario walks home after paying Sh3.6 million fine

Hassan Wario

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario walks out of the Milimani Anti-Corruption Courts in Nairobi on September 16, 2021, after he was released upon paying a fine of Sh3.6 million in Rio Olympics case.


Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The former CS managed to escape an attempt to be locked up in prison for six years after he processed payment of the fine before closure of the banks
  • Outside the court he was received by his immediate family members led by his mother Hawa Wario.

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario has paid the fine of Sh3.6 million imposed by the anti-corruption court for abusing his office.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.