How 'foolproof' Nemis is used to deny Form Ones schools of choice

By  Faith Nyamai  &  David Muchunguh

What you need to know:

  • One devastated parent was captured weeping after discovering that her daughter had missed her place at Mugoiri Girls’ High School in Murang’a County.
  • The Nation has learnt that there is a possibility of people engaging in scandalous activities in cahoots with principals.

A wailing parent leaning onto a pink suitcase and calling on President Uhuru Kenyatta and Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to help her get justice for her daughter captured the devastation of many others across the country when they took their children to Form One on Monday only to find they could not be admitted. 

