How a tech enthusiast turned epilepsy into a blessing in disguise

For most of his childhood, Elisha Shammah was confined to his home whenever he was not at school.

His solitude was not of his own choosing, but because his loved ones needed reassurance that he was always safe.

Mr Shammah, 27, suffered from epilepsy, an implacable enemy that made him a lonely figure and the subject of whispered speculation and worried glances every time he left his home.

For Mr Shammah, each epileptic seizure was not only a physical ordeal but a stark reminder of the barriers he faced. But over the years, he found a way to turn those barriers into a proverbial staircase to the top of the world.

Advised by both his parents and school authorities to stay indoors, he became a prisoner of his own condition, confined to his home to ward off the unpredictable onslaught of seizures.

"The seizures started when I was six years old. Most of the time I would have the seizures and the whole school would stare at me. I vividly remember my teachers picking me up and making me sleep at my desk until I recovered," says Mr Shammah.

As his condition worsened, he relied on various well-wishers to make sure he got help when the seizures came.

"There was a prefect, Mrs Janet Waceke, who responded quickly whenever I fell. Amidst the hustle and bustle of my classmates, she would rush to my aid. In addition, my teachers made sure that I sat between two classmates for support during the attacks," he adds.

Elishah Shammah, a gamer, photographer, affiliate marketer and tech enthusiast who overcame the loneliness associated with epilepsy and found solace on the internet, which has enabled him to earn a living. Photo credit: Courtesy

It was during this time that young Shammah embraced his solitary world and fell in love with technology, striving to make sense of everything from the LED lights in phone screens to the capabilities of the devices themselves.

While at school, he chose to stay in the classroom and work around various innovations that would end up confusing his peers. He felt he needed to do more to calm his brain and avoid the stress that would always lead to seizures.

"In class, I once plugged in a small light bulb to light up my locker, which fascinated the rest of my classmates. This is where I found my new friend, technology," he says.

Mr Shammah had accepted his condition all the way to Leaky Hill Academy, where he settled in well.

According to him, his parents always chose private schools with smaller populations to ensure that he received attention whenever something happened to him.

Things changed in 2011 when his father had to leave Nanyuki for Mombasa after the company he was working for collapsed.

He had now moved to a hotter climate, which could cause him to have more frequent seizures. He had just sat his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams.

This worried his mother as the seizures became more frequent and he started treatment on arrival in Mombasa.

Years later, his mother, still worried, advised him to take his KCSE closer to home so that he could return home after a hard day of exams.

From left, Iddi Ganguma and Elishah Shammah, a gamer, photographer, affiliate marketer and tech enthusiast during a visit to the Nation Mombasa Bureau office on February 21, 2024. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

After completing his exams at Mombasa Baptist in Tudor in 2015, his passion for the technical field was clear.

He longed to join the Technical University of Mombasa for the same, but the frequency of his seizures worried his family.

The loneliness of childhood had returned, this time with a twist: more trips to the doctor.

They were more difficult because he was now an adult and struggling with the same thing. From 2017 to 2022, he only left the house to go to the hospital or for a short walk with a friend or neighbour.

Elisha Shammah receives a certificate for taking part in a photography competition in which he came fourth. Photo credit: Courtesy

"I used to stay in the house all the time, only moving between the bedroom and the living room. I wasn't allowed to go out. My mother was even stricter after an incident when I ventured out to collect a package I had bought online and had a seizure, forcing the delivery driver to attend to me," said Mr Shammah.

Living in the Nyali area, he started exploring the digital space while looking for different ways to solve his life's miseries.

"My father had bought me an iPhone, but it was limited in accessing some of the applications I needed. When I asked him for money to buy an Android phone, he advised me not to depend on him for everything. He encouraged me to find something to do, which motivated me to make an effort. Since then, I have decided to make the most of everything available to me," he said.

For him, it was a case of do or die to find a way to overcome the limitations imposed by his inability to move freely.

It all started in 2018 with an iPhone and a laptop. By September of the same year, he managed to buy an Android phone with the funds he had accumulated throughout the year.

In 2019, he doubled down on his success by acquiring another device through successful affiliate marketing efforts.

Gaming console that Elisha Shammah saved up to buy after working as an affiliate marketer. Photo credit: Courtesy

With these four devices, he has diversified his income streams, engaging in affiliate marketing for betting sites, referrals for online stores, and even dabbling in graphic design using only his phone.

"I turned to the internet to help me cope and have never looked back. Despite the seizures, which stopped after the last one on 7 February 2023, I have continued to make discoveries that generate income for me. After seeing a report on NTV news about crowds for hire, I developed methods to source crowds for companies online and they pay me for my marketing services. I can track the progress at any time," says Mr Shammah.

With these ventures proving fruitful, he took the opportunity to invest in a gaming computer in November.

Shammah made sure that each component was the latest version and painstakingly bought them online.

They were assembled in Nairobi before being shipped to him in Mombasa. This was a significant milestone in his journey.

Back home, he also realised that he couldn't access studios or roam the streets to capture compelling images for his photography passion.

Undaunted by the challenge, he began researching gadgets to improve his mobile phone camera.

Shammah came up with a lens-like attachment with a built-in flashlight that, when activated, pairs with his phone to capture photos at a higher resolution than traditional mobile phone cameras.

"Seeing my friends posting quality photos while I was stuck at home inspired me to create a gadget. I found a lens attachment that allowed my phone to take professional quality pictures. With mini tripods and an app, I (upgraded my phone's camera) was able to take stunning photos effortlessly. I started taking photos at home and soon companies were eager to work with me," says Mr Shammah.

In addition to his parents, who made sure he got the care he needed to overcome the disorder, Mr Shammah stresses that there are companies that believed in him and did not sideline him because of his epilepsy.

For example, he says he was introduced to Close the Gap, a technology company in Jomvu that repairs and sells computers, where he now works as a marketer and official photographer.

Other companies that gave him opportunities were Fundemonium 254, an events company, who appointed him as their personal photographer. This opportunity allowed him to meet various key figures in the world of technology and in life.

As he reflects on his journey, he realises that every challenge he has faced has only fueled his determination.

From overcoming epilepsy and taking daily medication since 1999, to forging a successful career in technology and photography, he has become a beacon of hope and inspiration.

Although his neurologist said the only way to end his dependence on medication was to travel to India for treatment, which would cost him Sh5 million, his unwavering resilience and unshakable belief in himself have helped him defy the odds, knowing the best is yet to come.

According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy affects around 50 million people worldwide, making it the most common neurological disorder.