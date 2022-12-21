High Court quashes murder charge against Jumwa

The High Court on Wednesday quashed the murder charge against Gender and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa.

High Court Judge Ann Onginjo discharged Ms Jumwa from the criminal proceedings paving the way for her to now testify in favour of the state against her aide Geoffrey Otieno Okuto.

"In consideration of the oral application made by the ODPP in November ,followed by a letter from Coast Region Coordinator Hassan Abdi, Ms Jumwa is hereby discharged from the proceedings," the Judge said.

Justice Onginjo however warned that Section 87(a)1 , under which Ms Jumwa has been discharged is not a bar to her arrest and subsequent charging in future over the same offence.

Ms Jumwa and Mr Okuto were charged with the murder of ODM supporter Jola Ngumbao in Malindi during campaigns for Ganda ward by-election.

Following the termination of the charge against her, Mr Okuto was charged a fresh.