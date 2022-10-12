DPP withdraws Sh19m graft case against Aisha Jumwa

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Wednesday withdrew the corruption case against former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

Ms Jumwa is the Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee.

The DPP withdrew the case under Section 87 (a) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

Ms Jumwa and seven others were accused of conspiracy to commit fraud through payment of Sh19 million to Multiserve contractors in respect to tender number MLD/NG-CDF/01/2017/2018 of Malindi NG-CDF.

Also read: How Ruto settled on Cabinet nominees

The MP’s co-accused are Wachu Omar, Kennedy Otieno, Bernard Riba, Sophia Saidi, Margaret Kalume, Robert Katana and Multiserve contractors.

The offence is alleged to have been committed between May 14 and October 12, 2018 in Malindi sub-county, Kilifi County.

Ms Jumwa was also charged with conflict of interest, acquisition of proceeds of crime and money laundering

The court also heard that between May 25 and May 29, 2018 at Malindi NG-CDF offices, Mr Otieno, Mr Riba, Ms Saidi and Ms Kalume, as tender evaluation committee members in tender number MLD/NG-CDF/01/2017/2018, failed to comply with procurement laws.

Mr Omar, a fund account manager at Malindi NG-CDF offices, is also charged with two counts of failing to comply with procurement laws.