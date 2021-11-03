Dr. Rajesh Chaudhary

Dr. Rajesh Chaudhary (left) lead IVF expert at Fertility Point Kenya and Shounak Khandwala, Clinical Director - IVF at Mediheal.

| Pool

News

Prime

High cost of treatment, ignorance blamed for infertility woes

New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

Many Kenyans in dire need of fertility treatment and associated services cannot access them, experts now say.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.