Here are the seven people seeking to succeed Anne Amadi

The search for the next Chief Registrar of the Judiciary attracted 43 applicants, but only seven made it to the shortlist in the race to succeed Ms Anne Amadi, who retired from the post last year.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has published the names of the seven who will be interviewed for the post on March 18.

"Notice is therefore given for general information that the interviews for the shortlisted candidates will be conducted by the Judicial Service Commission on 18 March 2024 at the Judicial Service Commission Boardroom, CBK Pension Towers, 13th Floor, Harambee Avenue, Nairobi," the JSC said.

Of the seven candidates, four are female and three are male.

The seven are Macharia Rose Wachuka, Ouma Jack Busalile Mwimali, Mokaya Frida Boyani, Anne Wambeti Ireri, Ndemo Paul Maina, Kendagor Caroline Jepyegen and Kandet Kennedy Lenkamai.

Macharia Rose Wachuka, who has been an advocate of the High Court of Kenya since 2011. Ms Wachuka holds a Master of Public Policy from Oxford University and a Bachelor of Laws from Moi University.

She has served in senior government positions for the past 10 years, including as Senior Foreign Service Advisor in the Ministry of Education and as Chief of Staff in the Ministries of Education and Sports, Culture and Heritage.

Ms Wachuka was appointed Chief of Staff in the Office of the Chief Justice in 2021.

She will appear before the panel for one hour, starting at 8am.

The second candidate to face the panel is Ouma Jack Busalile Mwimali, who is also an advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a human rights lawyer with an interest in legal education.

He is a law lecturer with more than 14 years of academic experience, having taught numerous law courses at JKUAT, University of Nairobi School of Law, Kenyatta University School of Law; Inoorero University, Birmingham Law School, Riara Law School and Presbyterian University of Eastern Africa.

Dr Mwimali will appear before the panel from 9am.

Head of the JSC Secretariat, Ms Mokaya Frida Boyani, will be the third to appear before the panel. Ms Boyani is one of the shortlisted candidates for the position of Chief Justice in 2021.

She will be followed by Anne Wambeti Ireri, an advocate of the High Court of Kenya with 15 years of experience in law, policy and advocacy.

Ms Wambeti was named by the Business Daily as one of the top 40 women under 40 in 2019.

Ndemo Paul Maina will also face the panel for the position of Chief Registrar. Mr Maina is the current Deputy Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, who serves as the principal assistant to the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.

The sixth candidate shortlisted for the position is Kendagor Caroline Jepyegen. She is a magistrate and deputy registrar of court annexed mediation.

Kandet Kennedy Lenkamai will be the last candidate to face the panel at 15:30. Mr Lenkamai has been the Registrar of the Industrial Court since 3 June 2014.