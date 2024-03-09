Henry Chakava: Father of Kenya’s book publishing industry who dared where no one else would go

Henry Chakava during a past interview.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He is credited with pioneering publishing African writers when the industry was dominated by foreign firms and editors.

  • He published Kenya’s pre-eminent writer Ngugi wa Thiong’o, who was his lecturer at the University of Nairobi.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Spotlight on Uhuru projects as many are investigated, cancelled

    Nairobi Expressway

  2. PREMIUM Fears of officers getting drunk with power in illicit alcohol crackdown

    Rigathi Gachagua

  3. PREMIUM The referendum dilemma facing Raila, Ruto team

    Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja bipartisan talks teams

  4. PREMIUM Revealed: Counties that expect ‘baby boom’

    Mandera women