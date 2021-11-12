Kenya’s Henry Chakava to chair global book organisation

Henry Chakava

Henry Chakava, the chairman of the East African Educational Publishers.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  John Kibet

What you need to know:

  • Global Book Alliance is committed to providing children across the world with access to quality books. 
  • The steering committee, that Chakava will chair for the next three years holds decision-making authority for the Alliance.

Publishing guru, Dr Henry Chakava has got another feather on his illustrious hat. This was after he was elected as chairman of the Global Book Alliance’s steering committee.

