Healthcare workers among those feted on Mashujaa Day

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday honoured several heroes and heroines, people he said had selflessly and consistently worked hard to bring the much needed change in Kenya.

The President recognised efforts by healthcare workers in the fight against Covid-19, young people who he described as important in driving the country’s development agenda, liberation veterans, the diaspora fraternity that supported the liberation struggle and enforcement officers who are keeping Kenya safe and orderly.

Modern day heroism

President Kenyatta said the best way to honour the heroes and better celebrate the annual Mashujaa Day is to teach the rising generation to sacrifice for an ideal bigger than themselves.

While calling for modern day heroism among Kenyans, the Head of State gave reference to the liberation conquerors, saying they were ordinary people who became extra-ordinary because of the choices they made.

“They did not start out as heroes who did big things; their heroism was only revealed as they stubbornly confronted obstacles that stood in their path to freedom. They only became heroes moment by moment as the liberation for our country from the shackles of the coloniser unfolded,” said President Kenyatta.

In a passionate appeal to young people and in what appeared to be a call for sustainable economic programs, President Kenyatta explained his plans for them, telling them they must seize the opportunity.

“My call to our young people is to get off the way side of pessimism and get into the arena. If the young veterans of war had not heeded the summons of change, we would not be having independence today,” he said.

The president spoke in the presence of his Deputy William Ruto, who has recently been on the receiving end over his ‘hustler’ economic program which empowers young people with wheelbarrows, motorcycles among other things.

President Kenyatta’s allies have been castigating DP Ruto saying his program is not sustainable and is only aimed at hoodwinking desperate youths into supporting him in his journey to State House.

“Borrowing from the young veterans of our liberation, my appeal to our young people is not to be afraid of paying the price. If you have a dream, pay the price and the dream will come to you; if you have a challenge, pay the price and it will resolve itself,” he said.

The President last week Friday unveiled transformative programs and projects undertaken by young people in Manyani, Taita Taveta in an event attended by his deputy and Cabinet secretaries.

He described as heroes and heroines a team of over 800 young men and women drawn from across the republic, and which was unveiled during the event and whom he said have undertaken seminal programs.

Also in his package of recognition were Covid-19 heroes and heroines, particularly healthcare workers, for their dedication and selflessness in the midst of the greatest threat to public health in the country.

“I want to give special mention to our departed health workers such as Dr Doreen Lugaliki of Nairobi South Hospital, Clifford Mburia of Kitengela Medical Centre, Moses Ringera of the University of Nairobi Health Services and Marian Awuor of Rachuonyo Hospital among others. Their memory will forever be engraved in our hearts,” said Mr Kenyatta.

Also recognised were diaspora fraternity that supported the country’s liberation struggle, yet they were not Kenyans.

Former Prime minister of India, the late Jawaharial Nehru was one of the very early supporters of the country’s struggle.

“When the Kapenguria Six were put on trial, he provided part of the legal team that defended them,” said President Kenyatta adding that other diaspora heroes of our liberation included the leaders of the Pan-Africanist Movement.

President Kenyatta together with ODM party leader Raila Odinga recognised the efforts put by pre and post-colonial heroes and heroines from the Abagusii, stating that the community is not short of heroes.

The two started their speech by honouring the group in what residents later termed as a great tribute.

President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga revisited the atrocities caused by the colonialists saying Kenya will never forget the evil meted by the British.

“Our founding father for our Nation, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta advised us that for our country to heal and move forward, we must forgive but never forget,” said President Kenyatta.

Mr Odinga used the opportunity to showcase his rich grasp of Kenya’s history and moved the crowd with laughter in his narration of how the Abagusii were involved in the liberation struggle.

Paramount Chief Angwenyi Gichana, Senior Chief Onsong Angwenyi, Ooga Angwenyi, Zacharia Angwenyi, Musa Nyandusi and Assa Onyiego were recognised.

Firebrand politicians Lawrence Sagini, James Nyamweya and Zachary Onyonka were also honoured.

Nyamweya was among the first Kisiis to earn a law degree from Kings College in London. He returned to Kenya and served in various ministerial positions before being dethroned from parliament in 1979 by a former PS, Andrew Omanga.

Dr Zachary Onyonka was the longest serving cabinet minister in Kenya’s post-colonial government. He was one of the most celebrated articulate politicians Kisii until his death at a London hospital in 1996.

Sagini was Kenya’s first Minister for Education at independence in 1963. He was the first elected Kisii representative to the Legislative Council in 1961 later became MP for Kitutu West in 1963.

President Kenyatta also honoured leaders from the communitt who heeded the call to serve in the public arena with some rising to high echelons of the public service and influential judicial figures.

Amongst them being the late George Moseti Anyona, Justice Onyiego Nyarangi, and former Gusii kingpin Simeon Nyachae.

Mr Nyachae was one of the most powerful civil servants during President Moi’s regime, between 1980 and 1986. Before being appointed the Chief Secretary, MrNyachae had served as one of the most powerful and influential provincial commissioners during the Jomo Kenyatta government. A controversial figure, Mr Nyachae was later to shape Kisii politics and dominated the scene like a colossus. He became a cabinet minister and later contested the presidency and lost in 2007.

Detained twice, George Anyona was one of the most feared critics of both presidents Kenyatta and Moi regime. He was first detained by Kenyatta and later by Moi. He stood for and pursued political ideals of social justice and democracy.

The head of state also recognised Mukile wa Nameme, a pre-colonial hero who was leader of the Bukusu Resistance in 1895.

A brave soldier and a skilled military man, wa Nameme is said to have beaten the British soldiers in his first battle against them at Chetambe Hills near Webuye.

President Kenyatta also honoured a new generation of liberation leaders whom he said were inspired by the 19th century heroes. They include among others, his own father Jomo Kenyatta, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Harry Thuku, Achieng Oneko, Daniel arap Moi, Masinde Muliro and Paul Ngei.

“This generation was more enlightened in western tactics and begun to use pen and paper to advance the course of the African people. This is the generation that laid the foundation stone for our modern nation-state and that is why we all them the Founding Fathers of this nation,” said President Kenyatta.