A consultancy picked by the National Treasury wants an Ombudsman’s office created to deal with public complaints in the medical insurance sector.

Health insurance industry faces major changes in new plan

By  Allan Odhiambo

The medical insurance industry in Kenya could be set for a major shake-up as the government lines up a raft of reforms targeted at protecting patients from exploitation by rogue service providers.

