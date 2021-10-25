How free health scheme is touching lives in Mandera East

Siadi Rohoy Maalim

Mr Siadi Rohoy Maalim, a beneficiary of the National Government-Constituency Development Fund's  partnership with National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF). He underwent a surgery to treat kidney stones at a cost of Sh200,000.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

When Mr Siadi Rohoy Maalim, 59, was diagnosed with kidney stones, his family was thrown into confusion because their income could not allow them to pay the medical bill of the man whose health was rapidly failing.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.