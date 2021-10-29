Covid-19 Kisumu
Private firms pay Sh1.2bn for Covid patients as NHIF dithers

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Kenyan insurers have spent Sh1.2 billion on settling Covid-19 medical bills, which amounts to 75 percent of the total claimed amount, as the state insurer turns down patients, forcing them to pay cash.

