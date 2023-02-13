Head of public service: We are digitising all procurement processes

The government is banking on the digitisation of procurement to curb runaway corruption.

This will see it develop simplified guidelines on complex procurement processes such as the use of restricted tendering, expression of interest, request for proposal and framework contracts.

Speaking during a working tour at the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), Head of Public Service and President's Chief of Staff Felix Koskei said the government is trying to close the gaps in procurement, as he encouraged the continued application of the risk-based approach to regulating procurement and asset disposal, which is intended to help the authority identify risk areas. The aim is to address the risks before misprocurement and losses arise.

“We want to see drastic reduction of complaints on issues of government funds on corruption, manipulation of tenders, issues of interference by the management when it comes to awarding tenders,” said Mr Koskei.

The chief of staff called on the PPRA to incorporate the code of ethics for suppliers doing business with the government, as well as tax and other regulatory compliance, as part of the standard tender and bidding documentation.

“We hear that nowadays before the tenders are put in papers or uploaded, the institutions know who will get certain tenders, either through specifications tailoring to suit a particular individual or bidder or the bidder being asked to look for his privilege leader to bid together,” said Mr Koskei.

He insisted that the PPRA needs to professionalise its operations to make it efficient.

“We are concerned that the procurement professionals that the government has been training, trying to professionalise their area of operations and trying to mainstream them are still the same people who are misusing their professional opinion,” he said.

This comes a few weeks after President William Ruto’s administration announced plans to digitise all government services and functions spearheaded by the executives.