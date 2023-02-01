Eight arraigned in Sh7.9 millon fraudulent tender case

Eight people among them former and current county officials were on Wednesday charged, at a Nakuru Court with corruption relating to Sh 7.9 million tender fraud.

The eight who appeared before Chief Magistrate Bildad Ochieng, were charged with various counts relating to procurement irregularities that led to the misappropriation of Sh7.9 million.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday by EACC detectives in connection with an alleged fraudulent tendering process for the proposed construction of KIratina market within Nakuru City.

They included; Edith Wanjiru Kimani- former chief officer, Department of Trade; Jackson Maingi Keiro – current procurement officer; Nickson Kibet Cheruyoit – accountant; Anne Njeri Muranja - current procurement officer and Florence Karanja Wanjiku –tourism officer both from the Department of Trade.

Others are directors of the Levi contractors namely Edith Wangari Maina, Jane Njoki Mwaura and John Murage.

Ms Kimani, faced various counts including willful failure to comply with the laws and regulations relating to procurement and deceiving an investigator from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The charge sheet indicates that Ms Kimani had on February 24, 2017, while being the chief officer and accounting officer in the Department of Trade willfully failed to comply with the procurement guidelines in the appointment of the evaluation committee in the tender for the proposed market sheds in Kiratina within Nakuru East.

She is also alleged to have deceived an EACC detective Ephraim Shombe who was probing an alleged misappropriation of funds in the construction of the proposed markets.

Ms Wangari, Ms Njoki and Mr Murage of Levi Contractors Limited were charged with fraudulent practice in procurement proceedings.

According to the charge sheet, the three had on February 10, 2017 knowingly submitted a tax compliance certificate to the county government of Nakuru for consideration in the award of contract in the tender for the proposed market sheds in Kiratina market.

The eight however denied the charges and pleaded for release on reasonable bond terms.

The court released Ms Kimani, Ms Maingi, Ms Wangari,Ms Njoki and Ms Murage on Sh600,000 bond or cash bail of SH300,000.

The rest including Mr Kibet,Ms Njeri and Ms Wanjiku were given Sh200,000 bond or cashbail of Sh100,000.

The court however issued warrants of arrest against two other suspects namely Eliezar Njue and Jeremia Maroko who failed to turn up in court.