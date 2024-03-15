Gunmen attack Nation journalist, steal phone and cash

Nation Media Group correspondent Mwangi Muiruri was on Friday morning attacked by three armed men who took away his mobile phone and Sh2,000 in cash.

Mr Muiruri was accosted at gun point by three men who were dressed in navy blue suits and driving a white Mazda demio car at the Nairobi-Nyeri-Embu road intersection, commonly known as Makutano, at about 5.30am.

The car had soiled number plates.

The three men demanded the security pins to Muiruri’s phone and also forcefully took away Sh2,000 that was in his shirt pocket.

The attack was reported at the Makutano Police Station Occurrence Book (OB) incident number 5 of March 15, 2024. His left eye was bruised in the altercation.

The attack was reported at the Makutano Police Station Occurrence Book (OB) incident number 5 of March 15, 2024. NMG journalist Mwangi Muiruri's left eye was bruised in the altercation.

Mr Muiruri on Monday this week reported on the controversial appointment of former Citizen TV newscaster Jacquie Maribe by Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria to the position of Communications Director for the Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management.

The Friday dawn attack however came hours after CS Kuria denied having communicated with Mr Muiruri in a post on his official X account (formerly Twitter).

CS Kuria claimed that Mr Muiruri had fabricated the story, alleging that a short message service (SMS) that he sent to the Nation journalist did not originate from his phone.

“Contrary to reports by the Nation, I have never been interviewed by the media House nor made any comment nor announcement about Jacque Maribe. The said screenshot is a forgery and I will be at DCI Headquarters at 9.30am tomorrow to report the Nation Media Group and the reporter of fraud and forgery,” CS Kuria posted on his X account on Thursday. It is not clear whether he made any report to the DCI regarding the claims.

CS Kuria’s denial of the interview with Nation came after the Public Service Commission said that it was not involved in Ms Maribe’s recruitment, contrary to what the public service minister had told Mr Muiruri.

Nation stands by the facts of its story, including quotes that were attributed to CS Kuria.

“It is true (that Ms Maribe had been recruited as the ministry’s communications director) but it is not me who has appointed her. It is the Public Service Commission,” read part of the text message that CS Kuria sent to Mr Muiruri.

The writer also communicated with Ms Maribe, who confirmed her recruitment to the public service ministry.

“Yes, I confirm, it is the truth that always sets all of us free that has worked and I thank God for everything. Let us wait and see the hand of God revealing itself in my new designation,” said Ms Maribe who was recently acquitted of a murder charge.

On Thursday evening a programmes officer in the CS Kuria’s office, Mr Peter Mbae, called Mr Muiruri asking to be sent the text message that had been sent to him by his boss.