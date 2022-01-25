Group cautions politicians on divisive politics

Group of Concerned Kenya Initiative

From left: Group of Concerned Kenya Initiative (GCKI) members Florence Mpaayei, Lt Gen. (Rtd) Daniel Opande (chairman), Wilfred Kiboro and Maj-Gen (Rtd) Hezron Murunga address the media in Nairobi on January 25, 2022.


Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A group of eminent Kenyans has called on the national government to act fast to ensure a secure and peaceful political environment ahead of the August 9, 2022 General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.