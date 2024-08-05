Government nullifies Chebochok's election as KTDA director

The government has nullified the controversial election of Mr John Chebochok, who is at the center of a sex scandal, as a zonal director of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) managed Tegat/Rorok tea factory.

Agriculture Principal Secretary for Agriculture Dr Paul Ronoh revealed that the nullification was in response to an uproar from stakeholders in the tea industry.

The Tegat/Toror factory has been under scrutiny following the controversial election of Mr Chebochok as Ainamoi zonal director, despite allegations of sexual exploitation.

His confirmation has been frozen due to a case filed by six Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs). Major tea buyers like James Finlays and Liptons Teas and Infusions have suspended trade with the factory in protest of his election.

Dr Ronoh confirmed that four other directors—Kemboi Geoffrey Kipkirui (Kapsaos zone), Philip Kipkoech (Mosop), Japeth Chepkwony (Kapsuser), and Chepkirui Korir (Sosiot)—had been confirmed by shareholders following their election on June 29, 2024.

However, the ministry was silent on pending High Court cases regarding the elections of Mr Chebochok and Mr Kiprono Bii, the Waldai zonal director.

In a letter addressed to the Managing Director of the East Africa Tea Trade Association George Omuga, Dr Ronoh sought to lift the suspended sale of tea from the factory.

"You are hereby directed to communicate this information to your board and stakeholders in the sector," Dr Ronoh stated in the letter dated August 2, 2024.

He assured the public and tea buyers that the ministry would continue to uphold high standards of professionalism in the sector.

The controversy stems from a BBC documentary aired on February 20, 2023, which captured Mr Chebochok and other managers at multinational tea companies in the South Rift region allegedly seeking sexual favors from job seekers and workers.

Mr Chebochok has avoided media contact and declined requests to share his side of the story. He has claimed in court that he was condemned without being heard and that none of the women shown in the documentary had reported him to any authority.

"None of the females shown in the said documentary ever reported me to any authority to answer to the said falsehood," Mr Chebochok said in court filings by Nairobi-based law firm Danstan Omari and Associates Advocates.

“I have been unwarrantedly embarrassed before my family, friends, farmers and other members of the public courtesy of the news outlet (BBC) which aired the documentary without determining the veracity of the allegations of the said women/female employees,” Mr Chebochok stated.

The petition against his election confirmation involves multiple NGOs, including Usikimye, a Community-Based Organisation, Wangu Kanja Foundation, and CREAW.

The Law Society of Kenya and other organisations are listed as interested parties. Ms Mary Migwi, co-founder of Usikimye Foundation, stated that the case was pursued in the public interest due to the sexual exploitation of women.

Both the Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) and KTDA have distanced themselves from clearing Chebochok to contest the directorship.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) maintained that at the time of clearance, no complaints were filed against him.

"The checklist provided that a valid certificate of good conduct issued by the National Service’ Department of Criminal Investigations would suffice as proof of good standing of a candidate,” IEBC CEO

On July 16, 2024, Justice Joseph Sergon issued orders halting Chebochok's confirmation until a ruling on the petition was made on August 15.

An injunction against Mr Bii's confirmation was also issued following a petition by Ms Beatrice Chepkirui Chepkwony.

Recent chaos at the factory, involving rioting shareholders and police intervention, further highlighted the contentious nature of these elections.