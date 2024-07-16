Chebochok's confirmation as KTDA director put on hold by the High Court

The High Court on Monday suspended the confirmation of John Chebochok as the Ainamoi Zonal Director for the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) managed Tegat/Toror Tea Factory in Kericho County.

This follows a petition filed by six Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) - Usikimye Community Based Organisation, Wangu Kanja Foundation (K) Registered Trustees, Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW) Oxfam, The African Gender and Media Initiative Trust (GEM) Registered Trustees and Flone Initiative.

Mr Chebochok is accused of sexual exploitation of workers.

But when other directors will be undergoing a confirmation process on Thursday, July 18, Mr Chebochok’s name will be missing from the list following Justice Joseph Sergon’s directive.

Directors to be confirmed are Mr Kemboi Geoffrey Kipkirui (Kapsaos zone), Mr Philiph kipkoech (Mosop zone), Mr Japeth Chepkwony (Kapsuser zone), Mr Chepkirui Korir (Sosiot zone) and Mr Evans Kiplangat (Waldai zone).

Mr Chebochok was elected as a director on June 29, in an election that was presided over by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“It should be made clear that the holding of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) is not entirely suspended but the AGM is barred from approving the appointment of Mr Chebochok,” Justice Sergon stated in his ruling on Monday.

Justice Sergon directed the petitioners to file and serve written submissions, for the respondents to also file and serve their submissions. The motion will be disposed of by written submissions.

Justice Sergon set the ruling in the case for August 15.

Mr Chebochok, Tegat Tea Factory Limited, KTDA, Tea Board of Kenya, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) are named in the petition as respondents.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Utu Wetu Trust, Association of Grassroots Journalists Kenya, Advocates for Social Change –Kenya, Independent Medico-Legal Unit, Katiba Institute, National Gender and Equality Commission and Kenya National Commission on Human Rights are listed as interested parties in the petition.

Mr Chebochok in court filings has claimed that he had been condemned unheard following the documentary carried by the BBC on February 20, 2023 and that IEBC legally cleared him to contest in the KTDA election.

“IEBC saw absolutely no justification nor basis to postpone the said election...IEBC deemed me fit and cleared me to run for the directorship of Tegat/Toror Tea Factory, Ainamoi Zone,” Mr Chebochok stated in an affidavit filed in court on July 5.

“I have neither been summoned, charged nor convicted before any competent authority with regards to the false, outrageous and damaging allegations in the impugned documentary” Mr Chebochok claimed.

In court filings by Nairobi based Danstan Omari and Associates Advocates, Mr Chebochok stated that “none of the females shown in the said documentary ever reported me to any authority to answer to the said falsehood.”