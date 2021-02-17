Government begins rehabilitation of the Naivasha-Malaba railway line

A train on the standard gauge railway in Mombasa. Delayed payment for land, which stalled completion of the Nairobi-Naivasha leg of the standard gauge railway, could be costing the taxpayer Sh21 million per day. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • The Naivasha-Malaba railway line rehabilitation is expected to be completed by September.
  • The passenger train will be reactivated to ferry travellers along the route.

The government is in the process of rehabilitating the Naivasha-Malaba railway line, according to the Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.