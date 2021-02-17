Government begins rehabilitation of the Naivasha-Malaba railway line

The government is in the process of rehabilitating the Naivasha-Malaba railway line, according to the Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia.

Speaking after leading the National Development and Implementation Communication Cabinet Committee to tour ICD and inspect the construction of the Meter Gauge Railway (MGR) line to Longonot yesterday, he termed the 465 kilometre stretch as critical for development.

He revealed that the 23 kilometre interchange line at Longonot area in Naivasha that connects the new SGR line to the old route will be completed in the next three months.

“The project was sanctioned by the government to ensure connectivity from the Port of Mombasa to Malaba,” he stated.

Mr Macharia said the upgrade will fast track the transportation of cargo within the region, with the rehabilitation of the Malaba route expected to be completed by the month of September.

The Transport CS told journalists that the passenger train which was not currently in use will be reactivated, ferrying travellers to the Kenyan border town.

“What we are doing in Naivasha is to create a transhipment centre that will ensure that goods will be ferried from the SGR to the MGR with efficiency,” he added.

Economic growth

The government, he further disclosed, was banking on infrastructural development to spur economic growth.

He said the regime of President Uhuru Kenyatta had created a conducive environment for investment to thrive, talking of an integrated development plan that will ensure the whole country was developed.

His devolution counterpart, Eugene Wamalwa defended the SGR project, saying the move to rehabilitate the Naivasha-Malaba route was a “master stroke.”

“Completion of this project is vital in spurring economic growth in the various counties,” added the CS.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala hailed the construction of the SGR, saying it had shored up economic activities within the coast region and other parts of the country, including Naivasha.

“Infrastructural development is also a key driver of tourism and we are all in support of what is happening,” said the CS.

Industrialisation CS Betty Maina who accompanied the team divulged that several investors have applied to set up industries in the Special Economic Zone.

“We have seven investors who have been allocated land at the 1,000 zone with players in the hospitality industry showing willingness to set up hotels within the area,” she said.

Ms Maina said last year, exports increased by Sh31 million, with inputs reducing by Sh300 million, showing that the economy was resilient.

The Meter Gauge Railway (MGR) is being rehabilitated by a multi-agency team being part of a broad government strategy to consolidate the country's position as the leading trade gateway to the East African hinterland.