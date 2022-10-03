GMO cotton use imminent as Ruto meets Uhuru cabinet, again

President William Ruto is currently meeting cabinet secretaries from the previous government at State House, Nairobi.

The meeting comes hot on the heels of a similar one last week which preceded the unveiling of his cabinet.

In pictures updated by State House, at least 15 cabinet secretaries can be seen in the meeting including the Attorney General Paul Kariuki.

Cabinet Secretaries Ukur Yatani (Treasury), Peter Munya (Agriculture) and Margaret Kobia (Gender) attend the meeting. Photo credit: PSCU

The meeting is expected to deliberate on a number of key projects that are currently ongoing or are about to be initiated by the new regime.

During his visit to Homa Bay on Sunday, President Ruto committed to revolutionising agriculture in Luo Nyanza county, acknowledging its reliance on agriculture.

Better returns for farmers

He highlighted cotton farming in Nyanza as a key area that his government will focus on for better returns for farmers in the area.

“I have called a cabinet meeting on Monday to approve what our scientists have approved for use to have high quality seeds that are resistant to diseases and pests,” the President said.

Cabinet Secretaries Simon Chelugui (Labour), Mutahi Kagwe (Health) and George Magoha (Education). Photo credit: PSCU

“We need better returns for farmers and to develop cottage industry. We need to revive industrialisation. This is your government and I will work for everyone,” he added.

In a tweet on Sunday, Dennis Itumbi, a key member of the president's communications team, said that the cabinet meeting would endorse the BT Cotton seeds programme, completion of four major roads and water and sewer programmes in Homa Bay County.

“Cabinet will meet tomorrow to endorse BT Cotton seeds programme. Homa Bay will be a major beneficiary of the high-yielding seed. Completion of four major roads and water and sewer systems in Homa Bay Town will also feature,” he tweeted.

President Ruto...#PoweringDreams in Homabay...



1. Cabinet will meet tomorrow to endorse BT Cotton seeds programme. Homabay will be a major beneficiary of the high yielding seed.



2. Completion of four major roads



3. Completion of Water and Sewer system in Homabay Town



... pic.twitter.com/crO7PDCK52 — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) October 2, 2022

Bt cotton is a genetically modified pest resistant plant cotton variety, which produces an insecticide to combat bollworm.