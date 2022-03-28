Gilgil Academy's Magata Bruce emerges top in 2021 KCPE

Magata Bruce Mackenzie from Gilgil Academy is this year's top KCPE candidate with 428 marks.

He was followed by Momanyi Ashley of Makini School with 427, while the third position went to Muteti Shabtell of Kitengela International School with 426 marks.

While releasing the results, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha said that the 2021 KCPE exam did not leak mostly because of the strict controls put in place.

"A total of 315,275 candidates scored between 300-399, while 578,197 scored between 200 to 299 marks," he said.

The CS also revealed that first CBC national assessment for Grade 6 is ready and will be administered in November.

"Candidates will get 40 marks from the assessment and the other 60 marks will come from the continuous assessments from Grades 3,4 and 5," CS Magoha said.

The Jubilee admiration has brought back integrity of exams. As I prepare to hand over to my successor as a proud man of my record....they will come in and find a great environment. Joo house is not an easy place to work in," he admitted.

Prof Magoha said that the second phase of 3,503 classroom construction is underway and will be completed before the end of Jubilee government administration.

"So far, 6,497 classrooms for Junior secondary have been constructed at a cost of Sh5.12 billion, with each classroom costing Sh788, 000," the CS said.

Dr David Njegere the Chief Executive Officer at the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) said that 1,214, 031 candidates sat for KCPE in 2021.

"In these exams, over 174, 910 professionals were engaged to administer them. We also had 5, 567 examiners engaged in marking of exams," he said, adding that the examination agency marked the exams papers electronically except for English and Insha papers

Knec Chairman Dr John Onsati said that the Council with conjunction of technical team of KNEC have enhanced process of administering processes of exams.

"We have been reviewing the process to ensure credible examinations are delivered. This being an electioneering year, Knec has put all measures to deliver the remaining national examinations scheduled for November this year," he said.

He added that in the 2021 KCPE and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations, the innovation put in place of having exam centres with less than 30 candidates hosted by larger centres enhanced cost effectiveness in the process

"2022 will be a unique years because in October and November we will administer Grade six assessments as well as KCPE 2022. I wish to assure Kenyans that Knec will deliver as expected," Dr Onsanti said.

Nancy Macharia, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO said that they will award teachers who stand out in administration of this year's national exams.

"In the 2020 exam we rewarded 30 teachers....some of whom were rewarded under the Presidential award system. We will not allow a few teachers to mar the good name of the service," she said, adding that schools have a shortage of 114, 581 teachers in primary and secondary schools.