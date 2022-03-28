2021 KCPE exams candidates to know fate today

Candidates who sat the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations will know their results today.

Education cabinet secretary, George Magoha will announce the results at the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) headquarters in Nairobi (Mitihani House) after presenting them to President Uhuru Kenyatta earlier this morning.

Guests from different sectors were yesterday invited to attend the function and are already assembled at Mitihani House waiting for Prof Magoha.

Before the exams started, Prof Magoha assured the nation that the administration and marking would be done “with a human face” taking into consideration the challenges many candidates went through over the last two years.

According to the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec), 1,225,507 candidates were registered for the examinations. The figure is 33,755 more than those who sat the 2020 examinations.

After the official announcement of the results, candidates can immediately get their results by sending their index number to SMS code 20076. The charges will be Ksh25 per text message.

The Daily Nation will publish names of top candidates. If your child has scored 400 marks and above in the 2021 KCPE exams, kindly email [email protected] or call 0719038434/0719038430 with details including name, marks and school.



