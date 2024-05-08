General Ogolla's death: Azimio dismisses ongoing KDF probe

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition has rejected the ongoing Kenya Air Force investigation into the helicopter crash that killed former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Ogolla.

Instead, the Raila Odinga-led coalition wants a parliamentary select committee to investigate the death of the military chief and nine other officers that happened on April 18.

They also want "independent and international experts or investigators" to get to the bottom of the matter.

The coalition described the Kenya Air Force probe as "a limited internal affair that does not satisfy the requirement of an open, transparent, independent and credible investigation".

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who read the statement, lamented that the government has yet to set up a time-bound public inquiry into the cause of the helicopter crash, several weeks after General Ogolla died along with nine other military personnel.

“We too demand that a Parliamentary Select Committee inquiring into the tragedy be set up immediately,” said Mr Musyoka.

He was speaking at a press conference at the SKM (Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka) command centre in Karen, Nairobi, on Wednesday, flanked by DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, PNU's Peter Munya and George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party.

Sinister political machinations

Mr Musyoka said Kenyans were concerned and suspicious that the tragic death of the four-star general and his colleagues could be linked to sinister political machinations.

“This is particularly so given the unsubstantiated allegations against his person relating to the 2022 presidential elections,” he said.

He regretted that the Kenya Kwanza regime had moved on quickly, leaving the families of the deceased soldiers without any help.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) had postponed the memorial service for the late Ogolla, which was scheduled for Friday, April 26, just days after his burial.

A new date for the event, which was to be held at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang'ata, will be announced later, according to a joint communique from the KDF and General Ogolla's family.

“Whereas the three-day national period of mourning has come to a close and we re-engage in life without General Francis Ogolla, collectively we continue to pray for his family and our fallen comrades following the helicopter crash,” it stated.

Last week, Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang' Nyong'o also called for an independent investigation into Ogolla's death, saying it could be sinister.

“During the Kenyatta regime, we had Tom Mboya assassinated, and when Daniel Moi’s government came in Robert Ouko was also assassinated.

“…and now, blood of another Luo has been shed. What kind of sacrifice is this? The Church must pray for this very strongly because we cannot wait for a blood of a prominent Luo to be shed in every government,” Prof Nyong’o said.