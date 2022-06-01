Wundanyi inmates trained in life, business skills

Faith Ngele who is serving a one-year sentence at the Wundanyi Women Prison in Taita Taveta County, vows to improve her economic status once she completes her term next year.

Through a partnership programme with Nafisika Trust and some members of the local community, she has earned a certificate in various skills that will enable her start businesses at home.

Ms Ngele, who has completed a training at the facility, now looks forward to her release so that she can set up a salon or a soap making business.

"I would not have gotten such training if I was out there. So, sometimes I don't regret coming to prison," she said.

She is among 25 female inmates who graduated after completing a Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) programme initiated by the Prison Service last February.

"I now have a job lined up for me after my release next year. I do not worry about where to start upon my arrival at home," she said.

She noted that she now uses her time in prison to better her life and does not view her jail term as an obstacle, but rather an opportunity to think of possible solutions for her future.

The inmates acquired entrepreneurial and life skills in tailoring, event planning, hairdressing, knitting, detergent and bleach making, baking, pastry and catering among others.

They also learnt various aspects of running a home-based business that will help them earn an income, while caring for their children, to minimise stigma from the communities they come from.

For two months, they have acquired business and entrepreneurship training as well as soft skills such as setting goals and taking care of themselves from the Nafisika Trust organisation. Through the Imarika and Make a Change programme, they were also trained in marketing.

Officer in-charge at Wundanyi Prison Jostinah Mwang'ombe, speaks during the graduation ceremony at the facility.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika | Nation Media Group

Wundanyi Prison Officer in Charge Jostinah Mwang'ombe, said the training was part of rehabilitation programmes lined up for the inmates by the State Department for Correctional Services that seeks to reform prisoners for social re-integration.

She disclosed that it was also meant to change society’s perception of prisons.

"One thing that cuts across those that are brought here is lack of economic empowerment. We decided to give them skills and knowledge to help them resettle once they come out," she said.

Ms Mwang'ombe added that the correctional facilities are not punitive centres for criminals, but rather a place to reform, rehabilitate, as well as make them good citizens.

"It is, therefore, our responsibility to rehabilitate the inmates as they serve their sentence. The skills aim to equip them to be able to run the business once they are released from prison so that they don't become a burden to society or go back to crime," she said.

She noted that the three-month programme also focused on improved service delivery at the facility, revamping the prison enterprises, enhancing the wellness of inmates and staff, and strengthening collaboration with partners and stakeholders.

“We managed to finish the programme in two months because we had a very dedicated team,” she said.

An ex-prisoner, Mariam Mwikali, said she is set to use her skills to start a business in her home in Taveta.

Following her release last month, she said life has not been easy as she has faced stigma in the village, but hopes to start her enterprise to minimise the discrimination.

Support inmates

"I don't prefer getting employed because I went to jail because of someone's business. Once I get capital, I will start my own business," she said.

Nafisika Trust has worked with the State Department of Correctional Services in various prisons across the country for 13 years.

The chief executive officer Rose Thuku, said they will support some inmates to start their businesses once they come out of prison.

"We aim to empower the inmates, for them to understand the market trends so that they can sell their products. The skill-building is to fully equip them all round for the life ahead," she said.

Nine officers have also graduated from the programme, which also involves volunteers, donors and business advisers from the local community.

A psychologist from the Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi Brenda Wanga, offered counselling services to the inmates and the officers.